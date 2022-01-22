Cake Day is back at Belfast Dairy Queen Saturday

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - In the world of deals, there are levels.

Decent, good and great.

The Belfast Dairy Queen may be carving out it’s own new level with their plan Saturday.

Cake Day is back.

Saturday, the first 100 customers who buy a small cake will get free Blizzards for a year!

The manager says it’s an idea they came up with a few years ago as a way to say thanks to customers.

“Oh man, it’s so fast paced.” said Marketing and Operations Manager Queen Max Webster. “There’s so much you know, energy people, people just love it, you know, and we’re just so like I said, we’re just so appreciative of all of our customers, you know, the energy is high to keep people rolling, you know, it’s gonna be cold outside. So we don’t want to be outside too long. But, you know, there’s just so much it’s just so much fun. The energy is high and we’re just, you know, just keep people rolling.”

It’s all drive thru.

Cars should line up along Goodwill Avenue.

They’ll start selling them at 9.

It’s recommended you get there early though.

