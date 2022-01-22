Advertisement

Cake Day is back at Belfast Dairy Queen Saturday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - In the world of deals, there are levels.

Decent, good and great.

The Belfast Dairy Queen may be carving out it’s own new level with their plan Saturday.

Cake Day is back.

Saturday, the first 100 customers who buy a small cake will get free Blizzards for a year!

The manager says it’s an idea they came up with a few years ago as a way to say thanks to customers.

“Oh man, it’s so fast paced.” said Marketing and Operations Manager Queen Max Webster. “There’s so much you know, energy people, people just love it, you know, and we’re just so like I said, we’re just so appreciative of all of our customers, you know, the energy is high to keep people rolling, you know, it’s gonna be cold outside. So we don’t want to be outside too long. But, you know, there’s just so much it’s just so much fun. The energy is high and we’re just, you know, just keep people rolling.”

It’s all drive thru.

Cars should line up along Goodwill Avenue.

They’ll start selling them at 9.

It’s recommended you get there early though.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
UPDATED: Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Brooksville ‘crisis’ situation has come to an end
Steve Shaw
Broadcaster withdraws from Maine Basketball Hall of Fame after making harmful comments during basketball game
Unity Community Market burns down
UPDATED: Unity Community Market burns down
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID-19 cases in Maine according to CDC
Maine reaches vaccine milestone, 4th in nation to do so
Tyler and Elisa continue to be treated by doctors for burns on their hands and feet.
Family who lost Bangor home in fire shares their story of panic and chaos

Latest News

Easton Community Support
Community Comes Together To Support Easton Girls Basketball Team
Police say immediate action was taken to protect the reported victim.
Fairfield man charged with three counts of domestic violence assault
Construction of Maine's tallest building getting started
Construction of Maine’s tallest building getting started
Valley Grange wants you to "sock it to them!"
Valley Grange collecting socks for children