Bangor woman, Caribou man arrested on drug charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - Two people have been arrested on drug charges in Auburn.

The Auburn Police Department says 39-year-old Angelina Quirion of Bangor and 33-year-old Adam Jalbert of Caribou were charged with four counts of aggravated trafficking and violation of conditional release.

Police say they were alerted of Quirion and Jalbert when they tried to bail someone out of Adroscoggin County Jail with counterfeit money.

Late Thursday night, officers found the pair in a vehicle outside the jail.

They had active bail conditions from previous drug arrests.

After a search of the car, officers found cocaine and cocaine base, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and a gun.

The investigation is ongoing.

