Advertisement

82nd Annual Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show Cancelled

It’s the third consecutive cancellation
It’s the third consecutive cancellation
It’s the third consecutive cancellation(WABI)
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Conservation Association announced that the 82nd Annual Eastern Maine Sportsman’s Show scheduled for March 11-13 at the University of Maine has been cancelled.

The EMSS committee and PCCA board met this week and “determined that there were too many risks and uncertainties at this point to move forward with the show,” according to a press release.

It’s the third straight year that the 82nd edition of the event has been cancelled.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
UPDATED: Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Brooksville ‘crisis’ situation has come to an end
Steve Shaw
Broadcaster withdraws from Maine Basketball Hall of Fame after making harmful comments during basketball game
Unity Community Market burns down
UPDATED: Unity Community Market burns down
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID-19 cases in Maine according to CDC
Maine reaches vaccine milestone, 4th in nation to do so
Tyler and Elisa continue to be treated by doctors for burns on their hands and feet.
Family who lost Bangor home in fire shares their story of panic and chaos

Latest News

Seniors say keys are toughness, work ethic, and depth
Hampden Academy Broncos hockey off to hot start
Senior helping Eagles defend NAC Championship
Steven Johnston swimming through record-setting Husson career
She’s hoping to help six-senior lineup to State Championship
Elizabeth Wyman helping Hermon Hawks to another competitive season
She set school-record 112 goals during All-American career
Hermon’s Sydney Gallop signs with St. Joseph’s women’s soccer