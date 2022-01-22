82nd Annual Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show Cancelled

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Conservation Association announced that the 82nd Annual Eastern Maine Sportsman’s Show scheduled for March 11-13 at the University of Maine has been cancelled.

The EMSS committee and PCCA board met this week and “determined that there were too many risks and uncertainties at this point to move forward with the show,” according to a press release.

It’s the third straight year that the 82nd edition of the event has been cancelled.

