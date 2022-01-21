Sunny & Very Cold Today, Weekend Looks Great!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Arctic air will be in place today making for a very cold Friday. High pressure will build into the region giving us lots of sunshine. Temperatures will only reach the single numbers to near 10° for most spots with areas south and west of Bangor possibly reaching the low teens. Clear skies and a light wind tonight will lead to good radiational cooling conditions and result in a colder night for many locales especially away from the coast. Plan on temperatures dropping to near or just a bit below 0° along the coast while much of the rest of the state bottoms out between -10° to -20° for nighttime lows.

High pressure will remain in control Saturday giving us another sunny and cold day. Look for temperatures to be a bit better Saturday afternoon with highs reaching the teens to around 20° under mostly sunny skies. High pressure will slide to our east on Sunday which will allow warmer, more seasonable air to return to Maine. A disturbance approaching the area Sunday will bring us some more clouds and possibly a few snow showers otherwise expect a mainly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will reach the 20s to near 30° Sunday afternoon. Colder air will return for Monday. We’ll start with sunshine during the morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as a disturbance approaches. Temperatures on Monday will be in the teens to near 20°. Weak low pressure is forecast to move into the region Monday night into Tuesday and bring us a chance for some snow showers.

Today: Sunny and very cold. Highs between 3°-13°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and frigid. Lows between -20° to 0°, coldest north. Light north/northwest wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 11°-21°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Monday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the teens to near 20°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

