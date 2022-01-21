Advertisement

Steven Johnston swimming through record-setting Husson career

Senior helping Eagles defend NAC Championship
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Steven Johnston has established himself as an individual and team record-setting swimmer for the Eagles, and he’s looking to help them defend their NAC Championship.

He’s happy for the fun times growing a small program that he remembers as a recruit swimming for John Bapst as a Hermon athlete to where it is now.

Johnston described how it feels during a record-setting race, including working so hard he could barely move after the heat.

“You may not always feel it during every second of the race. In some races you may feel like you were going really fast, but you may not get the result that you want. When you get a best time that you felt in the water, you know it,” said Johnston.

Johnston started swimming with the Hurricanes Swim Club when he was five years old, and took it more seriously after trying other sports when he was 13.

The Eagles’ conference title defense will begin Feb. 4 with prelims.

