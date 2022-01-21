Advertisement

Red Barn and Ampion Renewable Energy work together to raise funds for Meals on Wheels

Pictured: Victoria Abbot, Community Engagement Director Laura Benedict, Owner of The Red Barn...
Pictured: Victoria Abbot, Community Engagement Director Laura Benedict, Owner of The Red Barn Restaurant Nate Miller, Sr. Program Director Ted Rioux, Ampion Renewable Energy(Morgan Houk)
By Angela Luna
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Local restaurant Red Barn and Ampion Renewable Energy, A solar company out of Bar Harbor, teamed up together Wednesday to raise money towards local Meals on Wheels programs.

For every new community solar subscriber who enrolled through Red Barn, Ampion made a $100 donation to Spectrum Generations.

Around 1 in 3 Maine seniors struggle with food insecurity and have to choose between paying for food or heating.

Meals on Wheels provides the Maine Senior and disabled community with nutritious meals to help ease the burden.

