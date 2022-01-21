Red Barn and Ampion Renewable Energy work together to raise funds for Meals on Wheels

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Local restaurant Red Barn and Ampion Renewable Energy, A solar company out of Bar Harbor, teamed up together Wednesday to raise money towards local Meals on Wheels programs.

For every new community solar subscriber who enrolled through Red Barn, Ampion made a $100 donation to Spectrum Generations.

Around 1 in 3 Maine seniors struggle with food insecurity and have to choose between paying for food or heating.

Meals on Wheels provides the Maine Senior and disabled community with nutritious meals to help ease the burden.

