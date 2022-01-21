Northport woman making green mark on restaurants, markets in Maine

NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI) - What started out as a couple seedlings and a way to help an undiagnosed autoimmune disease, is now growing into a successful business.

“I started taking wheatgrass shots that I was growing myself and I was getting so much energy and I felt so much more awake, alive, and cognitive was coming back. I just started doing it at the farmers market and from there we created Graze grass which is our best-selling juice,” said owner, Kate Hall.

Along with wheatgrass, she grew microgreens in her basement working to get them in local restaurants.

They’re tiny vegetable sprouts harvested before the cell division occurs.

Hall says the nutrients and energy is then condensed into a really small part of the plant.

“I kind of developed this appreciation for farming and agriculture and I could see why my dad was so interested in it and my mom were just working really hard on developing the land and creating cattle and creating a really sustainable way of life and it was just really appealing and really exciting,” Hall said.

That led to creating a sustainable business that involved more of the farming she’d grown to love.

“All of our produce we try to get from local farmers. We grow all of the micro greens and wheatgrass here on our farm that we use so really that transfer of energy is, we’re harvesting it and juicing it within an hour,” Hall said.

After success at the United Farmers Market in Belfast and with chefs at places like the Lost Kitchen and the Tarratine Club she decided to open her own juice bar.

Then, the pandemic hit.

“I realized at that point we had to think of a way to get this out to people so selling wholesale and bottling and getting all of that contracted was the next step,” Hall said.

Hall says she spent the beginning of the pandemic homeschooling her son, juicing more fruits and vegetables while growing her business.

She drew from her past life as a fashion designer in New York City to make her bottles come to life.

“I was really drawn to the texture and the layers, the layering of the fabric, the compositions and definitely the color was huge. Just seeing and working with nature and working with the microgreens and all the beautiful colors, especially with the flowers too, and being able to design these really fun labels that speak to my heart with color and my appreciation for nature it all comes together,” Hall said.

The brightly colored bottles can now be found on shelves at markets and co-ops throughout the MidCoast and beyond.

We’re told if you’re looking for a natural boost, Graze grass or wheatgrass could be the way to go.”

“You’re getting a really strong boost in your immune system; you’re also getting a lot of really great antioxidants that help to fight off all the free radicals and just a really good detox. You’re turning over all of those cells that could be damaged and not helping you to stay healthy,” Hall said.

From the original Graze grass to new cocktails of health and wellness, Hall says this year she’s looking forward to growing her wholesale business and expanding her space.

She says she’s ready for whatever comes next.

“If it’s green drink it, I would say you’ll be really surprised,” Hall said.

