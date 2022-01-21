Advertisement

Nearly $18.5 million dollars on the way to Maine dredging projects

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly $18.5-million dollars in federal funding is on the way for dredging projects for four waterways in the state.

More than $10-million dollars will be split between Bar Harbor and Narraguagus River.

Bar Harbor will be getting funding for breakwater repairs and surveys.

The funding was secured through the Infrastructure investment and Jobs Act.

The projects will target safety and navigational concerns for commercial fishermen and boaters.

Funding will also go to waterways in Ogunquit and Scarborough.

