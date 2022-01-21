Advertisement

Man dies after car crash in Old Town

One man is dead following a single car accident in Old Town Friday morning
One man is dead following a single car accident in Old Town Friday morning
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town man is dead after a single car crash in Old Town Friday morning.

Officials say 41-year-old Seth Barden is believed to have suffered a medical incident that caused him to crash into a utility pole on Center Street.

Parts of the street were closed while crews worked to restore power in the area.

We’re told the road is now back open.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
UPDATED: Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Brooksville ‘crisis’ situation has come to an end
Steve Shaw
Broadcaster withdraws from Maine Basketball Hall of Fame after making harmful comments during basketball game
Unity Community Market burns down
UPDATED: Unity Community Market burns down
Tyler and Elisa continue to be treated by doctors for burns on their hands and feet.
Family who lost Bangor home in fire shares their story of panic and chaos
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID-19 cases in Maine according to CDC
Maine reaches vaccine milestone, 4th in nation to do so

Latest News

March For Life rally draws crowd from across the country, including one group who drove 30 hours fro
Consumer prices rising in all aspects of life.
Nearly $18.5 million dollars on the way to Maine dredging projects
They say 30-year-old Emily Gallant has been missing since July.
Holden Police looking for woman missing since July 2021
The Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Bangor will be closed for two days this month because they are...
Bangor BMV will be closed January 27th and 28th as they move to Griffin Road