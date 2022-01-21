Man dies after car crash in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town man is dead after a single car crash in Old Town Friday morning.

Officials say 41-year-old Seth Barden is believed to have suffered a medical incident that caused him to crash into a utility pole on Center Street.

Parts of the street were closed while crews worked to restore power in the area.

We’re told the road is now back open.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.