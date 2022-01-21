Advertisement

Man in custody following incident in Brooksville

It started just before 10 a.m. Thursday at a home on the Wharf Road.
Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man is now in custody following an incident near the elementary school in Brooksville.

It started just before 10 a.m. Thursday at a home on the Wharf Road.

Authorities say a woman called police saying her grandson had threatened her life with a gun and shot her car several times, disabling it.

The woman was able to safely leave the home.

Police did make contact with the man over several hours.

The 38-year-old was taken into custody just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

His name has not been released.

We’re told he was taken to a local hospital for treatment unrelated to this incident.

An officer was at the Brooksville Elementary School during the day as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
UPDATED: Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Brooksville ‘crisis’ situation has come to an end
Steve Shaw
Broadcaster withdraws from Maine Basketball Hall of Fame after making harmful comments during basketball game
Unity Community Market burns down
UPDATED: Unity Community Market burns down
Tyler and Elisa continue to be treated by doctors for burns on their hands and feet.
Family who lost Bangor home in fire shares their story of panic and chaos
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coroanvirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,454 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released COVID-19 cases in Maine according to CDC
Maine reaches vaccine milestone, 4th in nation to do so
27 complaints were levied against Dr. Monica Henson, including an allegation that she...
Oxford Hills superintendent accused of creating culture of fear and intimidation
The ranch is one of the largest chinchilla facilities in New England.
Maine Chinchilla Ranch provides proper chinchilla care and adoption education throughout New England
Pictured: Victoria Abbot, Community Engagement Director Laura Benedict, Owner of The Red Barn...
Red Barn and Ampion Renewable Energy work together to raise funds for Meals on Wheels