Advertisement

Maine real estate prices soared in 2021, sales ticked up

The association says sales went up a little more than 2%.
From 2020 to 2021, the number of homes sold in Maine dipped while the median sales price rose
From 2020 to 2021, the number of homes sold in Maine dipped while the median sales price rose(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine home prices increased by more than a sixth in 2021 while the volume of sales also increased slightly.

Single-family existing homes rose to a median sales price of $299,000 last year, the Maine Association of Realtors said Thursday.

The association says sales went up a little more than 2%.

Realtor association president Madeleine Hill called last year “a record-breaking year for residential real estate in Maine.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
UPDATED: Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Brooksville ‘crisis’ situation has come to an end
Steve Shaw
Broadcaster withdraws from Maine Basketball Hall of Fame after making harmful comments during basketball game
Unity Community Market burns down
UPDATED: Unity Community Market burns down
Tyler and Elisa continue to be treated by doctors for burns on their hands and feet.
Family who lost Bangor home in fire shares their story of panic and chaos
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released COVID-19 cases in Maine according to CDC
Maine reaches vaccine milestone, 4th in nation to do so
27 complaints were levied against Dr. Monica Henson, including an allegation that she...
Oxford Hills superintendent accused of creating culture of fear and intimidation
The ranch is one of the largest chinchilla facilities in New England.
Maine Chinchilla Ranch provides proper chinchilla care and adoption education throughout New England
Pictured: Victoria Abbot, Community Engagement Director Laura Benedict, Owner of The Red Barn...
Red Barn and Ampion Renewable Energy work together to raise funds for Meals on Wheels