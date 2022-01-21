Maine real estate prices soared in 2021, sales ticked up
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine home prices increased by more than a sixth in 2021 while the volume of sales also increased slightly.
Single-family existing homes rose to a median sales price of $299,000 last year, the Maine Association of Realtors said Thursday.
The association says sales went up a little more than 2%.
Realtor association president Madeleine Hill called last year “a record-breaking year for residential real estate in Maine.”
