Maine reaches vaccine milestone, 4th in nation to do so

Maine (WABI) - The state reaching another vaccination milestone.

Governor Mills announcing that more than 50% of the eligible Mainers have recieved a Covid-19 booster shot.

Maine is the fourth state in the nation to achieve that goal.

412 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus.

101 people are in critical care.

52 are on ventilators.

There are 59 available ICU beds in the state right now.

The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 1,387 newly recorded coronavirus cases.

Two more Mainers died with the virus- one resident each from Penobscot and Androscoggin counties.

County by county breakdown of newly released COVID-19 cases in Maine according to CDC (WABI TV)

Washington County hitting the three thousand mark for total coronavirus cases. 320 new ones in Cumberland County, 291 in York.

Kennebec County adding 149 new cases to its total.

4,651 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

