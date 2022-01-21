Maine National Guard members arrive at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Members of the Maine National Guard are at northern light in Bangor.

16 service members from the Air and Army National Guard will be there 24-7 providing support.

Northern Light Health staff were there to give them a warm welcome.

They’ll be working with patients in the Emergency Department and other areas of the hospital.

The guard members are set to be there through February 25th.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.