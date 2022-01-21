Advertisement

Maine National Guard members arrive at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Members of the Maine National Guard are at northern light in Bangor.

16 service members from the Air and Army National Guard will be there 24-7 providing support.

Northern Light Health staff were there to give them a warm welcome.

They’ll be working with patients in the Emergency Department and other areas of the hospital.

The guard members are set to be there through February 25th.

