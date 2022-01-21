Lots of Sunshine This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building into the region will continue to provide us with sunny skies through the afternoon hours. With arctic air in place, temperatures will only reach the single numbers to near 10° for highs in most spots this afternoon with areas south and west of Bangor possibly reaching the low teens. Clear skies and a light wind tonight will lead to good radiational cooling conditions and result in a colder night for many locales especially away from the coast. Plan on temperatures dropping to near or just a bit below 0° along the coast while much of the rest of the state bottoms out between -10° to -20° for nighttime lows.

High pressure will remain in control Saturday giving us another sunny and cold day. Look for temperatures to be a bit better Saturday afternoon with highs reaching the teens to around 20° under mostly sunny skies. High pressure will slide to our east on Sunday which will allow warmer, more seasonable air to return to Maine. A disturbance approaching the area Sunday will bring us some more clouds and possibly a few snow showers otherwise expect a mainly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will reach the 20s to near 30° Sunday afternoon. Colder air will return for Monday. We’ll start with sunshine during the morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as a disturbance approaches. Temperatures on Monday will be in the teens to near 20°. Weak low pressure is forecast to move into the region Monday night into Tuesday and bring us a chance for some snow showers.

Rest of Today: Sunny and very cold. Highs between 3°-13°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and frigid. Lows between -20° to 0°, coldest north. Light north/northwest wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 11°-21°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Monday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the teens to near 20°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.