Longtime Maine Association of Broadcasters president dies suddenly

Suzanne Goucher had been hospitalized for an infection when she died.
Suzanne Goucher had been hospitalized for an infection when she died.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MAINE (WMTW) - The longtime president of the Maine Association of Broadcasters died unexpectedly this week.

Suzanne Goucher had been hospitalized for an infection when she died.

Goucher joined the MAB in 1994 as its part-time executive director and only staffer.

During Goucher’s tenure, the MAB won several important legislative and regulatory battles for broadcasters.

