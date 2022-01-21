Advertisement

Judge: University of Florida can’t stop faculty in cases conflicting with state

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a...
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a conflict-of-interest claim brought by six faculty members.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the University of Florida from enforcing a policy that restricted faculty members from providing expert testimony in cases that conflict with positions taken by the state of Florida.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a conflict-of-interest claim brought by six faculty members.

But he left in place for the time being a school policy that requires faculty members to get permission when signing legal briefs in court cases.

The six professors had sued the school, claiming it infringed upon their First Amendment rights by requiring them to get approval before serving as witnesses in outside cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
UPDATED: Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Brooksville ‘crisis’ situation has come to an end
Steve Shaw
Broadcaster withdraws from Maine Basketball Hall of Fame after making harmful comments during basketball game
Unity Community Market burns down
UPDATED: Unity Community Market burns down
Tyler and Elisa continue to be treated by doctors for burns on their hands and feet.
Family who lost Bangor home in fire shares their story of panic and chaos
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coroanvirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,454 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths

Latest News

FILE - Passengers wearing face masks to help protect against the coronavirus rest at Pudong...
US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute
A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
It's been more than 30 years since the original Grasshopper Shop in Belfast closed.
Grasshopper shop returning to Belfast with new store
A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC