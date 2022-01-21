Advertisement

Husson University celebrates opening of new eports facility

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Husson University celebrated the official opening of its new Esports facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Darling Learning Center Thursday.

The school says the new facility will introduce students to possible career paths in interactive gaming, which has become a billion dollar industry.

Esports at Husson will work the same as other sports at the collegiate level, with the Eagles competing against other colleges and universities in both the U.S and Canada during the spring semester.

The University invested about $170,000 dollars to renovate the space and purchase the necessary equipment for the new facility.

”This is, you know, the day we’ve been building up to for the past six months,” said Esports Coordinator Joel Madru. “You know, the opening of this center and the start of our season is really what makes all the hard work and long hours worth it. There aren’t words to describe how excited I am, but the students are definitely a little more excited because they knew eSports was coming, and they’ve been waiting patiently for six months.”

For more information about Husson’s Esports program, visit husson.edu/studentlife.

