Holden Police looking for woman missing since July 2021

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Holden Police are asking the public to help them locate a woman who has been missing since this summer.

They say 30-year-old Emily Gallant has been missing since July.

She was last known to be in New York state.

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call police at 843-5442.

