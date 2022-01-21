Hampden Academy Broncos hockey off to hot start

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Hampden Academy Broncos hockey team is off to a 6-1 start.

Seniors like Khaleb Hale, John Vickery, Morgan Tash, and Cam Henderson say the team is built on toughness, work ethic, and contributions throughout the lineup as they chase a State Championship.

“We’ve got the skill, motivation, the right guys to do it, some great coaches and support. That’s enough for us,” said Hale, center.

“We just work our hardest, always bust our butt to pucks, and just be the best version of ourselves,” said Vickery, left wing.

“We got a good, deep program this year. It’s just a lot of chemistry and working hard,” said Tash, right wing.

“We don’t really care about if you’re a sophomore, freshman, or senior. If we play good, we all play good. It shows in the end result,” said Henderson.

The Broncos will now embark on a stretch run of 11 games in four weeks.

