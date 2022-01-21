Grasshopper shop returning to Belfast with new store

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For nearly 50 years, you could find a Grasshopper Shop somewhere in Maine.

Founded in 1975 by the parents of Sierra Dietz, the current owner, one by one, the stores were sold off in the 80′s and 90′s.

Just one remains on Main Street in Rockland.

“We’re really viewed as an anchor of the community,” said Dietz.

Now, the store is returning to their roots in Belfast where the first store originally opened.

“Sort of always had thoughts about bringing the store back home again. You know, it was a big part of my formative childhood, and I know I have a lot of friends in the area who can say the same. Really, it was just about finding the perfect location,” said Dietz.

Which she has found along High Street.

“Business has been really great over the last year,” said Dietz.

Another reason the time to come home, is now.

“I think customers really have made that choice to shop locally and support their community businesses and keep the community intact,” said Dietz.

They’re hoping to open up the new shop in June.

“2021 was up 18% over my prior best year. That to me says we’ve done that. That people really do enjoy the fact that they can come in and just find something for anybody,” said Dietz.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.