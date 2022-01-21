Even Colder Tonight! Improvement For The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to slide into parts of New England. This will bring clear skies to the region tonight along with more bitterly cold temperatures. Lows overnight for most of the region will drop below zero with some of the coldest spots across the north potentially reaching near -30°. Tonight, will be one of the coldest nights of the season. Winds will stay less than 10 mph out of the north which will help with radiational cooling. Wind chill values will not be as extreme as what they were last night as winds will be much lighter, but still some wind chills could approach -35°.

Tonight looks to be one of the coldest nights for many so far this season. Lows will be below zero with a few locations in the north that could get as cold as -30°. (WABI)

The high pressure remains overhead for Saturday. This will continue to bring lots of sunshine. Temperatures will improve slightly as many will observe highs in the teens with a few low 20s. High will move to the east Saturday night and clouds will begin to move in association with an area of low pressure that stays well to our north.

Warm front for Sunday will give our temperatures a nice boost. Seasonable highs can be expected in the 20s and low 30s with mostly cloudy skies. By the afternoon, a cold front will pass through. This will bring the chance of scattered snow showers. Behind the front, high pressure moves in bringing sunshine & colder conditions for Monday.

Our next chance of snow could arrive Tuesday with an approaching low-pressure system. As of now, only light snow is expected.

TONIGHT: Clear skies & bitterly cold. Lows range from the twenties below zero over the north to the single digits below zero near the coast. Wind chill values for all will be below zero. Northerly wind around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered flurries. Highs in the 20s & low 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 20s & low 30s.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow. Highs in the teens & 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Areas of snow in the morning. Highs in the teens & 20s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine returns and temperatures drop. Highs will reach the teens & low 20s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.