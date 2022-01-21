Advertisement

DOL miscue allows personal information to be seen by others

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Department of Labor says personal information belonging to 146 unemployment benefit recipients were seen by others because of a mistake made while uploading tax documents.

Officials said Wednesday that the documents were loaded into the incorrect accounts, making the benefits and other details available for others to see for about 90 minutes.

The exposed data did not include birth dates, banking information or full social security numbers.

