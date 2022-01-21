Bangor BMV will be closed January 27th and 28th as they move to Griffin Road

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Bangor will be closed for two days this month because they are moving from the Airport Mall after 25 years.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the BMV’s new location will be at 396 Griffin road - suite 202.

They will be closed on January 27th and the 28th and will reopen at their new spot on the 31st.

All other BMV branches will be open on those dates to provide immediate service.

The new office is in the northeast corner of the building which previously held an office for the Department of Health and Human Services in another suite.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is being planned for February 1.

