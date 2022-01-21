Advertisement

Bangor BMV will be closed January 27th and 28th as they move to Griffin Road

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Bangor will be closed for two days this month because they are...
The Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Bangor will be closed for two days this month because they are moving from the Airport Mall after 25 years
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Bangor will be closed for two days this month because they are moving from the Airport Mall after 25 years.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the BMV’s new location will be at 396 Griffin road - suite 202.

They will be closed on January 27th and the 28th and will reopen at their new spot on the 31st.

All other BMV branches will be open on those dates to provide immediate service.

The new office is in the northeast corner of the building which previously held an office for the Department of Health and Human Services in another suite.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is being planned for February 1.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
UPDATED: Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Brooksville ‘crisis’ situation has come to an end
Steve Shaw
Broadcaster withdraws from Maine Basketball Hall of Fame after making harmful comments during basketball game
Unity Community Market burns down
UPDATED: Unity Community Market burns down
Tyler and Elisa continue to be treated by doctors for burns on their hands and feet.
Family who lost Bangor home in fire shares their story of panic and chaos
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID-19 cases in Maine according to CDC
Maine reaches vaccine milestone, 4th in nation to do so

Latest News

Consumer prices rising in all aspects of life.
Nearly $18.5 million dollars on the way to Maine dredging projects
They say 30-year-old Emily Gallant has been missing since July.
Holden Police looking for woman missing since July 2021
Bitterly Cold Again Tonight
Thursday night, fire destroyed the Community Market in Unity. The first steps forward were...
Amish community, Unity neighbors band together to rebuild after fire destroys market