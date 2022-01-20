UPDATED: Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Brooksville ‘crisis’ situation comes to an end

BROOKSVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said a ‘crisis’ situation near the Brooksville Elementary School has come to an end.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the situation was resolved, and one person is now in custody.

Up to late Thursday night members of a Maine State Police tactical team were dealing with the situation.

The school posted on its Facebook page, that it went into lockdown Thursday afternoon because “one of our neighbors is in crisis.”

Officials said the school itself was not targeted. It was just a precaution to keep children safe.

Staff at the town office say the students were able to get home safely.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

