Report says Maine should change language in correction laws

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - According to a report that’s under review by a lawmaking committee, Maine should rewrite some of its laws relating to the state corrections department so that the language is not demeaning to people in its system, who are regularly referred to in statutes as “prisoner, inmate or convict.”

The Sun Journal reported Tuesday that the push to rewrite laws has wide support in the state, including from Maine Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and lawmakers like Rep. Bill Pluecker.

The state corrections commissioner has created a department-wide initiative to use person-centered language to de-stigmatizing incarceration.

