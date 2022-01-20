Advertisement

Report says Maine should change language in correction laws

Report says Maine should change language in correction laws
Report says Maine should change language in correction laws(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - According to a report that’s under review by a lawmaking committee, Maine should rewrite some of its laws relating to the state corrections department so that the language is not demeaning to people in its system, who are regularly referred to in statutes as “prisoner, inmate or convict.”

The Sun Journal reported Tuesday that the push to rewrite laws has wide support in the state, including from Maine Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and lawmakers like Rep. Bill Pluecker.

The state corrections commissioner has created a department-wide initiative to use person-centered language to de-stigmatizing incarceration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Speed believed to be a factor in fatal Hermon crash, victim identified
An Orland man was killed in a crash on Route 15 in Bucksport Tuesday night.
Orland man killed in Bucksport crash
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC. These...
30 more Mainers died with COVID since Friday
One dead, two injured in Bucksport crash on Tuesday
One dead, two injured after crash in Bucksport
Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Missing snowmobiler located in Baxter State Park after spending the night in sub-zero temps

Latest News

Steven Downs/Sophie Sergie
Trial of Maine man in Alaska woman’s death underway
Northern Light officials offer guidance with at-home COVID tests
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coroanvirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,454 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths
Maine's Angus King pushes for voting rights reform in U.S. Senate
Senator King weighs in on voting rights legislation