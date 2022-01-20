Advertisement

Palmyra man charged with arson for Sunday fire

State police say 54-year-old Aaron Chadbourne was arrested Monday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A Palmyra man has been charged with arson in connection to a Palmyra fire Sunday afternoon.

Officials were called to two separate building fires on Main Street that day.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire at a home on 409 Main Street appears to have been intentionally set outside of the building.

They say he was arraigned and placed on house arrest.

Chadbourn violated his bail conditions and was arrested again yesterday.

He was taken into custody of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department.

There were two adults and three children in the building at the time of the fire.

All were able to make it out safely.

The second fire - that started a half a mile down the road at the time - is still under investigation.

