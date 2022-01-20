Advertisement

Northern Light officials offer guidance with at-home COVID tests

(WPTA)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Have you ordered your at-home COVID tests?

The government is allowing you to order up to four BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests online.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says this accessibility to testing will relieve the burden on public testing sites.

He says the tests are very reliable and if you are feeling symptoms and test positive, you should begin quarantining.

If you test negative with symptoms, Dr. Jarvis says if your symptoms continue to improve, you probably don’t have COVID-19.

”Unfortunately, this is cold and flu season, and so there are other respiratory viruses out there besides Coronavirus. These tests are only testing for COVID-19. So, it’s probably more likely that if your symptoms are improving that you’re probably not infected with COVID if you’ve had that negative test. They are fairly accurate in symptomatic individuals,” said Dr. Jarvis.

If your symptoms continue to get worse after a negative test, he does recommend taking a second one.

Jarvis also cautions that with more people ordering tests online, he says to be careful for fake ones.

Only order tests that have FDA authorization.

You can head to COVIDtests.gov to order the free tests.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Speed believed to be a factor in fatal Hermon crash, victim identified
An Orland man was killed in a crash on Route 15 in Bucksport Tuesday night.
Orland man killed in Bucksport crash
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC. These...
30 more Mainers died with COVID since Friday
One dead, two injured in Bucksport crash on Tuesday
One dead, two injured after crash in Bucksport
Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Missing snowmobiler located in Baxter State Park after spending the night in sub-zero temps

Latest News

Steven Downs/Sophie Sergie
Trial of Maine man in Alaska woman’s death underway
Report says Maine should change language in correction laws
Report says Maine should change language in correction laws
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coroanvirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,454 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths
Maine's Angus King pushes for voting rights reform in U.S. Senate
Senator King weighs in on voting rights legislation