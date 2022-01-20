Historic $3.5 million donation from late philanthropist will help build new hospital in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light CA Dean Hospital in Greenville has received a $3.5 million donation to help build a new hospital in the Moosehead Lake Region.

The donation, the largest in the hospital’s history, comes from Dr. Peter Buck, who grew up in Maine and passed way in November.

Hospital officials say Dr. Buck had originally provided an anonymous challenge grant of $500,000 last July, but when he saw the strong community response, he made arrangements for a second gift.

More than 250 people joined Dr. Buck to help CA Dean complete it’s $6.2 million capital campaign in less than 10 months.

The donations will cover more than 40-percent of the cost of the $18 million project.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for the spring, and the new building will open in early 2023.

