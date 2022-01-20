Advertisement

Hermon’s Sydney Gallop signs with St. Joseph’s women’s soccer

She scored school-record 112 goals during All-American career
By Ben Barr
Jan. 20, 2022
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon’s Sydney Gallop is joining the St. Joseph’s College women’s soccer team in Standish after signing with the Monks Thursday afternoon.

Gallop just capped off a school-record 112 goal career that included All-New England and All-American honors along with the 2021 Penobscot Valley Conference Player of the Year.

Gallop’s loved working hard to play her best since kindergarten, and is grateful for local programs helping her get to where she is today.

“That’s my teammates. They always feed me the ball, give me perfect passes, and I’m there to finish. That’s what I do. I’ve just played soccer the longest, and it’s always been something I’ve had fun doing. All my coaches have made it so much better for me,” said Gallop.

Gallop credited Hermon coach and River City Athletics’ MJ Ball with helping her along to her achievements. Now she wants to set her own college records.

