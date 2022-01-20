Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police Tactical Team dealing with incident in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police Tactical Team are dealing with an incident near the elementary school in Brooksville.

Staff at the town office tell us the students were able to get home safely.

According to a Facebook post, the school went into lockdown this afternoon because quote, “one of our neighbors is in crisis.”

Officials said the school wasn’t being targeted.

It was just a precaution to keep children safe.

We will update the story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.