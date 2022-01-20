GO Lab Inc. holds groundbreaking ceremony for new manufacturing facility in Madison

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - The first of its kind facility in North America will be opening at the former mill site Madison later this year.

Once opening at full capacity, its set to employ more than 120 people.

For more than four decades, UPM Paper Mill in Madison was a pillar in the states forest product industry and economy.

That chapter in towns history ended in May 2016 when the mill closed, for good.

The site is getting new life thanks to the founders of Belfast-based GO Lab Inc.

“We’ve begun a process of transforming this facility into a 21st century manufacturing hub for the next generation of forest products,” said co-founder of TimberHP, Matt O’Malia.

GO Lab, Inc. announced in December that it closed the sale of the $85 million in tax-exempt green bonds issued by the Finance Authority of Maine which will help the company launch construction at the facility.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the new site.

“We’re here to officially launch the next phase of manufacturing in Madison,” announced TimberHP co-founder, Josh Henry. “A $130 million-plus investment to create the first facility in North America to make wood fiber insulation for the residential and like construction market. For homeowners, contractors, building material suppliers and architects, it will be the first time they can utilize and market insulation that’s recyclable, renewable, non-toxic, and carbon storing without sacrificing high performance or affordability.”

Governor Janet Mills was on hand to commend the co-founders of their work foraging a new and innovative path forward for Maine.

“You’re expanding our forest product industry in exciting ways, revitalizing manufacturing, and providing good paying jobs in rural communities that will strengthen all of Maine,” she said.

Today @GovJanetMills joined TimberHP co-founders, Madison town officials, and others for the groundbreaking of GO Lab, Inc.‘s TimberHP manufacturing facility in Madison. The company will revitalize the site of the former UPM paper mill that closed in May 2016. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/aQuBN6vacJ — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) January 20, 2022

When the mill closed here in Madison in 2016 more than 200 workers lost their jobs. Town officials are excited to bring jobs back to the area and see the entrepreneurial dream become a reality.

“These are real people. These are our people. These are Madison people. We are glad to have them here,” said Madison Town Manager, Tim Curtis.

GO Lab Inc. has selected Cianbro of Pittsfield to be the lead contractor for the work in Madison.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.