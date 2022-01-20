Elizabeth Wyman helping Hermon Hawks to another competitive season

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Elizabeth Wyman is helping the Hawks with her post presence.

She’s hoping to help six-senior lineup to State Championship (WABI)

Wyman’s enjoyed helping her teammates be successful as well.

“I see the floor pretty well, and I know where my teammates are all the time. If you don’t work as a team, you’re not going to get where you want,” said Wyman, senior forward.

Wyman added she’s built great chemistry with Maddie Lebel over the years, as hopes that this year’s Hermon team with six seniors can win a State Championship.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.