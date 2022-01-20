Advertisement

Drug overdose deaths increase by more than 20% in Maine

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The number of drug overdose deaths in Maine increased by nearly a quarter in 2021.

The Portland Press Herald reports an estimated 636 people died of overdoses last year, up 23% from the previous year.

Researchers informed Maine lawmakers this week that the growing number of deaths is related to fentanyl being laced into other drugs without the knowledge of the user.

University of Maine researcher Marcella Sorg told lawmakers the trend in Maine reflects a growing problem nationally.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Speed believed to be a factor in fatal Hermon crash, victim identified
An Orland man was killed in a crash on Route 15 in Bucksport Tuesday night.
Orland man killed in Bucksport crash
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC. These...
30 more Mainers died with COVID since Friday
One dead, two injured in Bucksport crash on Tuesday
One dead, two injured after crash in Bucksport
Steve Shaw
Broadcaster withdraws from Maine Basketball Hall of Fame after making harmful comments during basketball game

Latest News

The fire service is one steeped in tradition, but one firefighter from Caribou is trying...
Caribou Firefighter Tests European Style Fire Helmet
The Dragons canceled the remainder of their season in 2021 after a hazing incident among players.
Brunswick High School football team wins appeal to play this fall
The funding comes from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
9 housing authorities in Maine are getting more than $650,000 to support low-income renters and homeowners
Red and blue lights
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police Tactical Team dealing with incident in Brooksville