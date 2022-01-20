Drug overdose deaths increase by more than 20% in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The number of drug overdose deaths in Maine increased by nearly a quarter in 2021.

The Portland Press Herald reports an estimated 636 people died of overdoses last year, up 23% from the previous year.

Researchers informed Maine lawmakers this week that the growing number of deaths is related to fentanyl being laced into other drugs without the knowledge of the user.

University of Maine researcher Marcella Sorg told lawmakers the trend in Maine reflects a growing problem nationally.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.