DEVELOPING: Unity Community Market burns down

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - The Community Market in Unity has burned down after the building caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Crews are still on scene at this time.

A firefighter on scene spoke this afternoon about how much the Market means to the community.

“They have a community day on Thursdays, and I know I’m by here several times a day on average and this place is hopping with customers,” he said. “It was a great store. It’s gonna be a huge impact to the whole community.”

We’ll continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.