Dangerously Cold Conditions Tonight Through Saturday Morning

By Curt Olson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front has pushed off into the Gulf of Maine. This will bring northwesterly winds & falling temperatures for the rest of the night. Lows will range from the teens below zero over the north to the single digits above zero along the coast. Wind chill values for ALL will be below zero tonight. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for northern counties where wind chills could be as cold as -35°.

Arctic air starts to move in resulting in sub-zero lows for many into Friday morning. Wind chill values will be even colder.(WABI)
Wind Chill Advisory tonight through Friday morning. Wind chill values will approach -35°. Frostbite can set in within 10 minutes on exposed skin.(WABI)
Dangerously cold wind chill values expected Friday morning. Wind chills will stay below zero all day Saturday.(WABI)

High pressure over the Northern Plains will gradually move eastwards in our direction. This will help to bring us clear skies tonight through Saturday night. It will also bring bitterly cold conditions to the region. Many of us will have sub-zero lows and highs that will only reach the single digits & teens. Silver lining is that there will be plenty of sunshine.

Friday will consist of bitterly cold conditions & sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the single digits & teens. A light northwest wind around 5-10 mph will be enough to make conditions FEEL below zero for all of Friday. By the evening hours conditions will get even colder as lows for the entire state will drop below 0°. Wind chill values will be dangerously cold and could approach Wind Chill Warning criteria for some northern locales.

Saturday will see some improvement in the temperatures. Still sunny & still cold as highs will reach the teens & low 20s. Wind chill values for the morning will be below zero and by the afternoon a few spots could feel slightly above zero.

An even colder night on the way Friday night into Saturday morning. Sub-zero lows for all and dangerous wind chill values expected(WABI)
Wind chill values Saturday morning will be dangerously cold & below zero.(WABI)

An area of low pressure that we were watching for the second half of the weekend looks to steer clear of the region. The high pressure that moves in for Friday & Saturday will help to deflect the low farther out to see. A few flurries could be possible on Sunday with more cloud cover. Highs on Sunday will reach the 20s & low 30s. (seasonable conditions)

Dry conditions stick around for early next week. Our next chance of snow could arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday with an approaching low.

TONIGHT: Clear skies & bitterly cold. Lows range from the teens below zero over the north to the single digits above zero near the coast. Wind chill values for all will be below zero. NW wind around 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Turning colder as temperatures will only max out in the single digits and teens. Plenty of sunshine & wind chill values still below zero. NW wind around 5-10 mph. Even colder conditions expected Friday night into Saturday morning with lows for all below 0°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered flurries. Highs in the 20s & low 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 20s & low 30s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of snow. Highs in the teens & 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Areas of snow in the morning. Highs in the teens & 20s.

