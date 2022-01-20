Advertisement

Caribou Firefighter Tests European Style Fire Helmet

The fire service is one steeped in tradition, but one firefighter from Caribou is trying...
The fire service is one steeped in tradition, but one firefighter from Caribou is trying something a little different.(WABI)
By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - The fire service is one steeped in tradition, but one firefighter from Caribou is trying something a little different.

Mike Divito, a firefighter and paramedic with Caribou Fire Department has been testing a European style fire helmet for the past few months. The helmet resembles a motorcycle helmet, and does not have the traditional badging or wide brim like traditional American fire helmets, which Divito says is a good thing.

“The fact that its more evenly distributed, that weight of the helmet its approximately the same exact weight as most other traditional helmets, but that sensation of having it much lower of a center of gravity makes it feel lighter. Another gain of that, is from appearance you can see there’s no large eagle on the front, no badge, its all just decaled, so that gives you the benefit, when interior you have less objects to get entangled with on the outside of your helmet, its more of a smooth surface. Wires, lights hanging down from the ceiling don’t grab you while you’re trying to go through black smoke” says Divito.

Divito says the lack of a brim also prevents snagging on fire suits, and reduces the chance of any objects like broken beams falling and pulling the firefighter down with it.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Speed believed to be a factor in fatal Hermon crash, victim identified
An Orland man was killed in a crash on Route 15 in Bucksport Tuesday night.
Orland man killed in Bucksport crash
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC. These...
30 more Mainers died with COVID since Friday
One dead, two injured in Bucksport crash on Tuesday
One dead, two injured after crash in Bucksport
Steve Shaw
Broadcaster withdraws from Maine Basketball Hall of Fame after making harmful comments during basketball game

Latest News

The Dragons canceled the remainder of their season in 2021 after a hazing incident among players.
Brunswick High School football team wins appeal to play this fall
Record Year
Drug overdose deaths increase by more than 20% in Maine
The funding comes from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
9 housing authorities in Maine are getting more than $650,000 to support low-income renters and homeowners
Red and blue lights
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police Tactical Team dealing with incident in Brooksville