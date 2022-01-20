Advertisement

Brunswick High School football team wins appeal to play this fall

By WMTW
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - The Brunswick High School football team will be allowed to take the field this fall after successfully appealing their suspension with the Maine Principal’s Association.

The Dragons canceled the remainder of their season in 2021 after a hazing incident among players.

That cancelation triggered a two-season suspension for the football team under MPA rule.

An investigation into the incident lead to several players being removed from the team and the school parting ways with coach Dan Cooper. No criminal charges related to the incident were filed.

On Thursday, Brunswick superintendent Phillip J. Potenziano said he was excited to have the football team back, but acknowledged the reform that was needed in the school community.

“It’s essential that we get this right so that students never have this experience happen to this again,” Potenziano said in an interview with WMTW.

According to Potenziano, the school department is reviewing and updating its policies around field trips, bullying and hazing. Staff at Brunswick High School are completing new sexual assault services training.

Potenziano said the school department is consulting with Stop Hazing, a hazing research and prevention organization.

The superintendent said he was pushing to use the moment as a “catalyst of change” within the school community.

Brunswick High School will now be searching for a new varsity football coach for the fall season.

