Broadcaster withdraws from Maine Basketball Hall of Fame after making harmful comments during basketball game

Steve Shaw
Steve Shaw(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday afternoon, the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame accepted Steve Shaw’s withdrawal from the Hall.

The decision comes after Shaw and another broadcaster made harmful and derogatory comments about some Easton female basketball players last week.

Both men have since been fired from WHOU.

Prior to Shaw’s withdrawal, the board of directors had scheduled a vote on his status as a 2020 Legend of the Game.

The board of directors believes that words and actions matter and strives to create a culture of respect and inclusion.

