Brightening Skies & Turning Colder Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross this state early this morning and push offshore as the morning progresses. Scattered snow or mixed rain/snow showers will be possible for areas mainly closer to the coast this morning otherwise as the front pushes offshore, any lingering shower activity will wind down as the morning progresses. Morning clouds will give way to brightening skies from northwest to southeast across the state later this morning through the afternoon. A northwest wind will usher colder air into the region as the day progresses as well. Highs today will occur this morning with many spots in the 20s and 30s early then fall to the single digits north and teens closer to the coast by evening. Plan on clear and frigid weather tonight. Temperatures will drop back to near 0° along the coast and single numbers to low teens below zero away from the coast with the coldest readings over the northern half of the state. Winds are expected to be fairly light tonight but still could produce wind chills as low as -30° at times across the north.

Strong high pressure will bring us a sunny and frigid day Friday. Highs on Friday will only reach the single digits for most spots and possibly some low teens along the coast. High pressure will remain in control Saturday giving us another sunny and cold day. Look for temperatures to be a bit better Saturday afternoon with highs reaching the teens to around 20° under mostly sunny skies. A disturbance approaching the area Sunday will bring us more clouds for the second half of the weekend. A few snow showers will be possible, mainly across the north, on Sunday but otherwise a dry day is expected with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be warmer, more seasonable too with highs in the 20s Sunday afternoon. Colder air will return for Monday. We’ll start with sunshine during the morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as a disturbance approaches. Temperatures on Monday will be in the teens to near 20°.

Today: A few snow or mixed rain/snow showers this morning for areas near the coast otherwise brightening skies, breezy and turning colder. Highs in the teens to low 20s north and 20s to mid-30s elsewhere, falling to the single numbers and teens by late in the day. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and frigid. Lows between -14° to 0°, coldest north. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH. Wind chills as low as -30° at times across the north.

Friday: Sunny and frigid. Highs between 2°-12°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the teens to near 20°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Monday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the teens to near 20°.

