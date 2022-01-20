Advertisement

9 housing authorities in Maine are getting more than $650,000 to support low-income renters and homeowners

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nine housing authorities in Maine will be getting more than $650,000 to help support low-income renters and homeowners.

The funding comes from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

More than 350-thousand dollars of that will be split between the Maine Housing Authority, and those in Bangor, Brewer, Old Town and Augusta.

