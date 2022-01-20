9 housing authorities in Maine are getting more than $650,000 to support low-income renters and homeowners
Published: Jan. 20, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nine housing authorities in Maine will be getting more than $650,000 to help support low-income renters and homeowners.
The funding comes from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
More than 350-thousand dollars of that will be split between the Maine Housing Authority, and those in Bangor, Brewer, Old Town and Augusta.
