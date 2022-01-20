Advertisement

1,454 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths

164,324 total cases of COVID since pandemic began, according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coroanvirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coroanvirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 1,454 newly recorded coronavirus cases.

3 more Mainers died with the virus.

4,180 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 2,705 are considered booster shots.

411 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus.

102 people are in critical care.

53 are on ventilators.

There are 52 available ICU beds in the state.

