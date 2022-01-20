1,454 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 1,454 newly recorded coronavirus cases.

3 more Mainers died with the virus.

4,180 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 2,705 are considered booster shots.

411 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus.

102 people are in critical care.

53 are on ventilators.

There are 52 available ICU beds in the state.

