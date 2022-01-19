Advertisement

What expanded 5G rollout means for Maine airports

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - AT&T and Version said on Tuesday that they would delay their 5G rollout for some towers around certain airports across the country.

The announcement came after 10 airlines asked the Biden administration to intervene over concerns about flight disruptions due to possible interference with the radar pilots use to land in low visibility.

Maine isn’t expected to see this 5G expansion until 2023, according to officials at the Portland International Jetport, and there are no safety concerns for people flying in and out of the Jetport.

Despite that, Assistant Airport Director Zach Sundquist said there could be a trickle-down effect for Maine airports.

“Our concern is mainly just aircraft that need to get to Portland or are trying to depart Portland into one of the markets that does have the 5G rollout happening (Wednesday.) If the visibility conditions are low, we’re expecting those flights to either have significant delays or flat out cancel,” Sundquist said.

Sundquist said the Jetport is also prepared for the potential of flights headed to affected airports needing to be redirected to Maine.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured in Bucksport crash on Tuesday
One dead, two injured after crash in Bucksport
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine CDC recording 14 COVID-related deaths over the holiday weekend
Maine State Police shared photos from two crashes.
Icy roads lead to crashes across Maine
Frankfort Robbery Suspect
Police looking for suspect in Sunday robbery at Wentworth’s store in Frankfort
Narraguagus Bay Health Care
Residents safe after wind blows roof off Milbridge nursing home

Latest News

Maine DOT
Maine Department of Transportation plan reflects infusion of federal infrastructure funds
You can find and share your own recipes.
Maine’s largest food bank launches healthy recipe website
The bill would provide more legal protection for those at the scene of a drug-related emergency.
Advocates launch campaign for expanded Maine “Good Samaritan Law”
The council was not in favor of instituting a mandate.
No plans for Belfast City Council to institute indoor mask mandate