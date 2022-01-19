Advertisement

Waters off New England hit record fall temperature in ‘21

Maine Ocean
Maine Ocean(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine science center reports a body of water off New England and Canada had its warmest fall surface temperatures on record last year.

The Gulf of Maine has long been a focus of climate scientists because it is warming faster than most of the world’s oceans.

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute said last week that average sea surface temperatures in the gulf reached 59.9 degrees Fahrenheit (15.5 degrees Celsius).

The Portland Press Herald reports the figure is about 7% higher than long-term average.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured in Bucksport crash on Tuesday
One dead, two injured after crash in Bucksport
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine CDC recording 14 COVID-related deaths over the holiday weekend
Maine State Police shared photos from two crashes.
Icy roads lead to crashes across Maine
Frankfort Robbery Suspect
Police looking for suspect in Sunday robbery at Wentworth’s store in Frankfort
Narraguagus Bay Health Care
Residents safe after wind blows roof off Milbridge nursing home

Latest News

Supporters of consumer-owned utility aiming for 2023 ballot
Jason Brown admitted to intentionally injuring a 2-year-old girl in May of 2020.
Jason Brown pleads guilty, sentenced after injuring toddler
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC. These...
30 more Mainers died with COVID since Friday
WABI AM Weather 1/19/22