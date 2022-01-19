Advertisement

Supporters of consumer-owned utility aiming for 2023 ballot

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Supporters of a referendum drive aimed at establishing a consumer-owned utility will extend their time frame for collecting signatures - delaying a potential vote until next year.

Canvassers fell short of their goal of collecting roughly 63,000 signatures for the 2022 ballot. But Stephanie Clifford, campaign manager for Our Power, said they gathered nearly three-quarters of the needed signatures, and will continue their effort in coming months.

The referendum drive gathered steam after Democratic Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bill to buy out Maine’s privately owned electric utilities and replace them with a consumer-owned utility.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured in Bucksport crash on Tuesday
One dead, two injured after crash in Bucksport
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine CDC recording 14 COVID-related deaths over the holiday weekend
Maine State Police shared photos from two crashes.
Icy roads lead to crashes across Maine
Frankfort Robbery Suspect
Police looking for suspect in Sunday robbery at Wentworth’s store in Frankfort
Narraguagus Bay Health Care
Residents safe after wind blows roof off Milbridge nursing home

Latest News

Maine Ocean
Waters off New England hit record fall temperature in ‘21
Jason Brown admitted to intentionally injuring a 2-year-old girl in May of 2020.
Jason Brown pleads guilty, sentenced after injuring toddler
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC. These...
30 more Mainers died with COVID since Friday
WABI AM Weather 1/19/22