Snow Likely Today, More Arctic Air On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak low pressure will approach the area today and bring us a quick round of snow. A little bit of sunshine will be possible early this morning otherwise clouds will take over quickly this morning with snow developing from west to east by mid-late morning for most spots. Snow will continue through mid-afternoon before tapering off from west to east from mid-afternoon through the evening hours. Temperatures today will top off in the teens to low 20s north, 20s to low 30s for inland locations and mid-30s to around 40° along the coast. With temperatures approaching 40° along the coast, the snow will likely mix with and change to rain this afternoon. Light accumulations are likely today with a coating to 1″ in the Bangor area southward to the coast and 1″-3″ expected for areas north of Bangor. So today’s snowfall isn’t anything to be overly concerned with but it will be enough to create some slippery driving conditions as the day progresses so use caution if you have travel plans. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with the chance for a few snow showers as low pressure drags a cold front through the state. Temperatures won’t be as cold tonight with all locations staying well above 0°. Lows will be in the mid-teens to low 20s across the north and 20s to around 30° elsewhere.

The cold front will push offshore Thursday morning. Another shot of arctic air will pour in behind the departing front. Expect morning clouds to give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. High temperatures will top off in the teens to low 20s across the north and 20s to around 30° elsewhere during the morning then falling to the single numbers and teens from north to south by late in the day. Strong high pressure will bring us a sunny and frigid day Friday. Highs on Friday will only reach the single digits for most spots and possibly some low teens along the coast. High pressure will remain in control Saturday giving us another sunny and cold day. Look for highs in the teens to around 20° under mostly sunny skies. A disturbance approaching the area Sunday will bring us more clouds for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be warmer, more seasonable too with highs on Sunday in the 20s.

Today: Becoming cloudy. Periods of snow developing mid-late morning. Snow will mix with and possibly change to rain along the coast. Highs in the teens to low 20s north, mid-20s to low 30s inland and mid-30s to near 40° along the coast. Light wind will become south/southwest 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Lows in the mid-teens to low 20s north and 20s to near 30° closer to the coast. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH will become west late.

Thursday: Brightening skies, breezy and turning colder. Highs in the teens to low 20s north and 20s to low 30s elsewhere, falling to the single numbers and teens by late in the day. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Sunny and frigid. Highs between 4°-14°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the teens to near 20°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Highs in the 20s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.