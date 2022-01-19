Advertisement

Sidney man fined, sentenced for inflated claim on federal contract

Jim Wentworth will have to pay a 35-thousand dollar fine.
Jim Wentworth will have to pay a 35-thousand dollar fine.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - A Sidney man who admitted to lying to the Maine D-O-T, leading the agency to overpay a general contract by 91-thousand dollars, was sentenced in federal court to one year of probation.

In addition, 51-year-old Jim Wentworth will have to pay a 35-thousand dollar fine.

In June of 2019, Wentworth was the project manager for a general contractor on a federally-approved bridge project in Gardiner.

During a contract modification, Wentworth submitted documents inflating the costs paid to a subcontractor.

The project was covered in part with federal highway funds approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

