Proposed bill would allow marijuana delivery in Maine

Delivery would be allowed anywhere in the state, whether stores are allowed in the delivery town or not
(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WMTW) - State lawmakers are holding a public hearing Wednesday on a bill that would allow the delivery of marijuana in Maine.

The bill, LD 1827, is before the Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs and is sponsored by Rep. Joseph Perry, a Democrat from Bangor.

It would let marijuana stores in Maine deliver marijuana plants, adult-use marijuana and products to anywhere in the state, as long as the store operates solely as a retailer.

Stores would have to get all delivery products from tier 1 cultivation facilities.

Delivery would be allowed to any municipality in the state, whether that community has approved the operation of marijuana stores or not.

The public hearing on the bill starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the state, adult-use marijuana sales were worth more than $81.6 million in 2021, the first full year of sales in Maine.

