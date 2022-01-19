Advertisement

Orland man killed in Bucksport crash

An Orland man was killed in a crash on Route 15 in Bucksport Tuesday night.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - An Orland man was killed in a crash on Route 15 in Bucksport Tuesday night.

Bucksport Police say 73-year-old James Yates was heading south when his vehicle crashed into the back of a fuel truck that had stopped at railroad tracks.

The collision caused Yates’ vehicle to spin into the other lane hitting another car.

The driver and passenger of that vehicle were taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Yates died at the scene.

Route 15 was shut down for nearly four hours.

The name of the victim has not been released.
