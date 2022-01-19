No plans for Belfast City Council to institute indoor mask mandate

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast City Councilors said Tuesday that the city has no plans to institute an indoor mask mandate at this time.

Mayor Eric Sanders says the item was put on the agenda because at least one councilor wanted to discuss it, which is standard policy.

Councilors confirmed that there is no outline for a written mandate, and no vote was taken at the meeting.

Many councilors said they encourage people to wear masks and get vaccinated to protect people from COVID-19, but they do not believe in ordering it at the government level.

Others said they were unsure how the town would enforce a potential mandate.

“I received lots of emails from small business owners, and they all pretty much said the same thing - we are our own police, and we are vaccinated, and we have masks, and we ask,” said mayor Eric Sanders. “I know Brenda (Bonneville, Belfast City Councilor in support of mask mandate) is a small store owner, and I’ve seen people in there when I’m visiting, and she’s had to ask them to put a mask on, and they do.”

The council also heard public comment, which was overwhelmingly against the idea of an indoor mask mandate in Belfast.

