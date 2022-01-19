Advertisement

Mount View’s Krysta Porter serving as interim athletic director at alma mater at 23

She also helps the American Lung Association in Augusta
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
THORNDIKE, Maine (WABI) - Krysta Porter is leading the Mount View Mustangs as interim athletic director after Tom Lynch retired, and she’s just 23 years old.

While she thought she’d be coaching for a little while before an opportunity like this, Porter said it’s amazing to have a chance like this at her alma mater where she played field hockey and softball.

“You really get to know the kids. At Thomas, everybody knew the athletic director, but you don’t necessarily have that one-on-one relationship with student-athletes that you do at the high school level. That’s kind of why I want to stay at the high school level,” said Porter.

Porter earned her Master’s degree in business administration after completing her Bachelor’s education in sports management with a minor in coaching, both at Thomas College.

She said former Mount View, and current Erskine Academy, athletic director Chuck Karter inspired her to pursue athletic administration as a career.

Porter also helps with the Augusta American Lung Association Trek Across Maine, a 180 mile bike ride set for Father’s Day Weekend.

